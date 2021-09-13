Greatest gift of them all: Priyanka Chopra on having family’s support despite ‘rejection of any kind’

in a recent chat with ETimes spoke about her memoir ‘Unfinished’, husband Nick Jonas, and the importance of having family’s support through thick and thin. Priyanka said, “My family. The one thing that my family definitely taught me was nothing can break you, you know, you might feel like you're very close to broken”.

She said, “but you're self-sufficient enough that nothing can break you." Priyanka also spoke about having an incredible sense of support from family. She said, “I think that helped, helped me too. A lot of, um, ups and downs that it kept me a steady, it kept me from drowning. Um, I give a lot of credit to my family support."

Priyanka said, “Failures of any time rejection of any kind. And when you have a family that gives you such a sense of support that no matter what happens, I can come back to my parents and say I messed up and they'll still be in my corner. That kind of confidence gives a child a really large sense of self. And I think having my family have my back, no matter what I decided and, uh, you know, support me no matter what I decided was the greatest gift of them all for me.”

Speaking about husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka said, “It's so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are how it's so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn't realize that I needed a cheerleader.”

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra & Lara Dutta reunite in London, former describes it as 'friendships that can pick up any time'