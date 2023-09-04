'Grew up watching...': Vijay Varma expresses excitement about working with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Varma Vijay is currently basking in the success of his web series including Dahaad, Kaalkoot, and many others. Moreover, he is all over the moon because he will soon be seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan. At the same time, Varma will also be seen working with Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak. So, in a recent interview, the actor shared how it was working with the two most loved heroines of the Hindi film industry.

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan and Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak

In a recent interview with News18, Vijay Varma talked about how it was working with Bebo. He said that he is excited about Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan for a lot of reasons, and what he can say at the moment is that because the movie is based on a famous classic novel by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, The Devotion of Suspect X, the fans know the craze about it.

Varma said that working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan was a "joyful experience".

Moreover, the actor will also be seen alongside Karisma Kapoor in the film titled Murder Mubarak. The film will also feature Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal.

During the conversation, Vijay said that working with the Kapoor sisters was nothing short of a dream. He said, "It was delightful to just watch the both of them at work. I managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them which were very nice as well. I grew up watching and seeti maaroing to both of these films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale."

Vijay Varma on the personal front

Talking about the actor's personal front, then he and his rumored partner Tamannaah Bhatia have been in the headlines because of their whirlwind romance. In fact, the duo made it official early this year and they do not shy away from getting clicked together by the paparazzi. But there's no doubt that whenever possible, the couple do try to guard their privacy.

