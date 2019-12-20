Grime artist Solo 45 choked a lady with a phone

A woman has revealed horrid details about an incident involving Grime artist Solo 45, who got physically violent with her. She says he stuck a phone down her throat, making it difficult for her to breathe.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs under the stage name Solo 45, has been accused of rape by several women.

Recently, Jurors at Bristol Crown Court were shown a police interview of a woman who does not feature in the case. The woman, who cannot be named, said she was attacked by Anokye after meeting him on a night out abroad, reports bbc.com.

"He was just saying, 'Are you going to keep lying to me?' and I had no clue what he meant, I didn't know what he was talking about. The next minute he had this little, it's like a Nokia phone, and he basically just grabbed me on the floor and stuck it down my throat... I couldn't breathe," she told the police.

Christopher Quinlan QC, prosecutor of the case, said that the alleged incident took place "outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales".

Opening up about her ordeal, the woman said he put her in a chair, tipped her back and put something over her face.

"It was like I was drowning and he was pouring water over me," she said, claiming that he made her sit on a chair where he repeatedly hit her on the head with a knife.

She said that he raped her after she managed to escape the apartment and attempted to run away.

"There was nothing left in me. I couldn't scream anymore, I couldn't try and fight it," she added.

Anokye, who has a flat in Bristol, but lives in London, has denied imprisoning and raping the four complainants.

Credits :IANS

