Groom Aditya Seal cannot stop dancing in his own baraat, looks like an Indian prince; PICS

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot today in Mumbai. The wedding festivities had begun a few days back and social media was filled with pics from the ceremony. From Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor to Athiya Shetty, many Bollywood celebs have been spotted at the pre-wedding ceremonies and setting the internet on fire. Well, now the first pictures of the baraat have come and we have to admit that Aditya is looking nothing less than an Indian prince dressed as a groom. In the pictures, we can also see the groom dancing his heart out.

In the pictures, we can see Aditya Seal seated in an open-air car. He is dressed in a yellow coloured kurta and a white dhoti. He wore a yellow coloured jacket over the kurta that had intricated sequined work over it and he had a stole around his neck. Aditya wore a white coloured pagri that had a beautiful brooch. The actor looked really happy and excited and was snapped dancing his heart out in his own baraat. While seated in the car he held a cute little kid who looked pretty in her traditional avatar.

Take a look:

Speaking of their love story, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating each other for over 4 years now. The duo recently hit the headlines when photos from their bachelorette surfaced on social media. The photos from their party did not only gave fans a peek of their stunning bond but also left them rejoiced. Now, the lovebirds are all set to achieve another milestone together as they decide to spend the rest of their lives together.

