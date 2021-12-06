Groom to be Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in formals as he leaves for his wedding with Katrina Kaif; PICS

As the wedding date is close, the bride (Katrina Kaif) and groom (Vicky Kaushal) are all set to land in Rajasthan. For many days it is reported that their wedding will take on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara that is situated in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, earlier in the day luggage bags were seen loading in the car outside Katrina’s residence. In the morning, Vicky Kaushal’s father was also spotted and he waved at the shutterbugs too.

However, now groom Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport. He was seen wearing formals as he waved at the shutterbugs. The actor wore an orange colour shirt paired with beige colour pants. As he stepped outside the car, shutterbugs screamed his name and the actor also obliged them and smiled. The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 5 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot as per Hindu customs. The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. As reported, the coupe will also have Christian style wedding.

Earlier, Katrina was also spotted leaving the city. She was wearing casuals and looked stunning.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, Salman's bodyguard Shera’s security company named Tiger Security is in charge of the security at the wedding location. District collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, Rajendra Kishan also mentioned that those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed without RT-PCR test.

