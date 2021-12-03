Groom to be Vicky Kaushal warmly acknowledges congratulating paps for his wedding with Katrina Kaif; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours are going on for a long time. The couple reportedly did their Roka ceremony on Diwali, i.e. November 4. Many other reports are coming in regarding their marriage. To note, the grand wedding will take place in Rajasthan at a heritage hotel. The security has already been beefed up in the area. The preparation is also going on and amid this today in the evening groom to be Vicky Kaushal was seen arriving at his ladylove Katrina Kaif’s residence.

He was spotted wearing a blue colour t-shirt paired with denim. The actor also wore a mask and was seen greeting shutterbugs. Vicky stepped outside his car and with folded hands thanks shutterbugs as they wished him for the wedding. He did not remove the mask. This is the first time Vicky was seen at his ladylove house amid the ongoing wedding rumours. Earlier in the day, the actress was seen with her sister outside the gym. Reportedly, the couple will be opting for a court marriage under the special act first and then will go for a traditional wedding.

A few moments back ace designer and also a good friend of Katrina, Anaita Shroff Adajania was spotted leaving the actress's residence.

Take a look at the pictures and video here:

It is worth mentioning here that Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. And it is also reported that the actor will give the wedding a miss owing to the shooting schedule. Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham and his performance received a lot of appreciation.

