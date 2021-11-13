Groom Rajkummar Rao romantically proposes ladylove Patralekhaa & her cute reaction will make you go ‘aww’

In the recent past, wedding rumours of actor Rajkummar Rao and ladylove Patralekhaa took social media by storm. Well, now it is confirmed that the lovebirds are all set to seal the deal in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, November 14. Photos and adorable videos of their pre-wedding celebrations have already created a massive buzz online. Amid this, a super cute video of Rao proposing Patralekhaa is winning his fans’ hearts. But what’s more priceless is the bride-to-be’s priceless reaction.

In the adorable video, Rajkummar Rao expresses his grand gesture by going down on his knees, in typical Bollywood style, to exchange the engagement rings. Patralekhaa, who looks ethereal in a gorgeous white gown, can be seen beaming with tremendous joy. However, unlike other brides, the CityLights star goes down on her knees as well as the duo complete their super cute ring ceremony. Check out the adorable video below:

The inside pictures of the couple’s pre-wedding ceremony sees Farah Khan and Saqib Saleem as guests. Speaking of their love story, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met each other on the sets of the film CityLights. Love blossomed between the two and they have been together ever since then. For those unaware, the duo is in a relationship for over 9 years now. This is one love story that has stood the test of time and adverse situations and has become inspiring their fans for years.

