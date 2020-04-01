Grounded due to COVID 19? Pinkvilla picks Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma’s Dil Dhadakne Do

Back in 2015, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah came together for Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. The family drama is apt for self-quarantine time with everyone and must make it to your watch list!

Everyone at home must be wondering how to endure this Coronavirus lockdown till April 14, 2020, and the feeling of being grounded with family might be constant. But, to pump up your entertainment quotient, Pinkvilla is back with our pick of the day for you and your family amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. And today, Pinkvilla’s pick is , , , Farhan Akhtar starrer Dil Dhadakne Do. Yes, Zoya Akhtar’s take on family and relationships isn’t just entertaining but with some depth.

The story of a dysfunctional Mehra family, headed by Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor) and his wife Neelam (Shefali Shah), shows us what life on the side of rich families looks like. Their kids, Ayesha (Priyanka) and Kabir (Ranveer) have a disconnect with them. While Kabir is seen as the heir to Mehra’s business, Ayesha who actually is business-minded is snubbed for being a girl and married off to Manav(Rahul Bose). One fine day, the Mehra’s decide and invite each one of their close friends and relatives on a cruise trip so as to get their son Kabir married to a wealthy friend and rival businessman’s daughter. However, things take a funny yet dramatic turn for each of their stories.

Priyanka, who is not happy with her marriage and frequent taunts of her mother-in-law, bumps into her ex- Sunny (Farhan) on this cruise trip. And Kabir finds love in Farah (Anushka), a dancer on the cruise. How all of this backfires on Kamal and Neelam’s plans and how Kabir and Ayesha realise that their parents are the only ones who will back them up when needed, is the story of Dil Dhadakne Do. So, sit tight and let us remind you of 5 major reasons why Dil Dhadakne Do must be on your watchlist of the day.

1. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s bond as siblings

For the first time, Priyanka and Ranveer weren’t paired romantically opposite each other and rather, were playing siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do. If that doesn’t make you want to see the film, then we don’t know what would be more compelling. Seeing two talented actors feed off each other’s energy and showcase the endearing bond of brother-sister on screen is one of the major highlights of Dil Dhadakne Do. From being the supportive brother and asking Kamal to let Ayesha run the company to seeing Ayesha stand up for Kabir when he wants to be with Farah, Ranveer and Priyanka redefined sibling goals with Zoya’s Dil Dhadakne Do. We recommend you to watch it with your siblings amidst the COVID 19 lockdown!

2. Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah as bickering married couple

As Kamal and Neelam Mehra, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah come across that perfect couple who has had an amazing love marriage but eventually, time and taking each other for granted has come between them. Also, owing to the flirtatious advances of Kamal, his wife Neelam tries to ignore it and spends time with her friends. However, the sarcasm and the bickering is perfectly captured on screen by Zoya and Anil and Shefali have done a fab job in the film. From pretending to be in love in front of the world to being brutally sarcastic with each other, Anil and Shefali’s characters will remind you of a bit of the typical dysfunctional parents. Surely, we guarantee a few laughs and lots of tears in the confrontation scene between Kamal and Neelam!

3.Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry

After lighting up the screen with Band Baaja Baaraat and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Anushka and Ranveer came together again in Dil Dhadakne Do as Farah and Kabir. And what a reunion! For a minute it gets hard to tear away one’s gaze from the two when Kabir and Farah are on the screen. The sizzling chemistry in the scene where they both see each other for the first time in the pool to the cute chemistry in the song Pehli Baar, Anushka and Ranveer surely steal all the attention when they are together. By being with Farah, Kabir gets high and that surely will remind you of your special someone!

4. Dil Dhadakne Do’s perfect music album

Songs like Pehli Baar, Gallan Goodiyaan, Dil Dhadakne Do and more are the perfect numbers that one still listens to, even today. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy created an album that has fun and love written all over it. On top of it, Zoya’s perfect way to direct the songs adds another level of charm to the film. One of the best songs in the album which one would hear in every wedding, party or get together is Gallan Goodiyaan and honestly, the show-stealers in the video are Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. Seeing the two powerhouses of energy on screen really leaves one rooting to see them together again. Amidst Coronavirus lockdown, Dil Dhadakne Do’s music should be on your playlist to get some respite from the alarming news!

5. Zoya Akhtar brilliant and relatable take on family and relationships

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Dil Dhadakne Do is a take on complex family and love relationships. Zoya and Reema together have given us classics like Gully Boy and Made in Heaven and previously, Dil Dhadakne Do is one of their masterpieces. Zoya’s clear vision of how she wanted to portray this story of a rich dysfunctional family and also how she wanted people to see the depth of each of their individual stories is what makes Dil Dhadakne Do a must-watch. Ranveer, Farhan, Priyanka, Anushka, Anil and Shefali’s performance just makes Zoya’s work shine on screen in the form of an entertaining 173 minutes that we recommend you to watch amidst this scary time of Coronavirus!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More