Gudi Padwa 2023: Anushka Sharma wishes fans; Enjoys ‘Maharashtrian delicacies’ made by her mom-PIC

Gudi Padwa 2023 is being celebrated today, and this auspicious festival marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. It is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Maharashtra. On this occasion, people decorate their front gates with colourful rangoli designs, and hoist the Gudi. No Indian festival is complete without special foods, and on Gudi Padwa, people enjoy delicacies such as Puran Poli, shrikhand, coconut laddoos, etc. Bollywood celebrities also love celebrating this festival with great enthusiasm, and actors such as Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Genelia D’Souza took to their Instagram to wish their fans a happy Gudi Padwa. Now, Anushka Sharma has also wished her fans, while giving them a glimpse of the Maharashtrian delicacies that her mother Ashima Sharma made.

Anushka Sharma enjoys Maharashtrian delicacies on Gudi Padwa 2023

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to wish her fans on Gudi Padwa. She also shared a picture as she enjoyed a Maharashtrian meal made by her mom. The picture shows puran poli, rice, sambar, pickles, and lemon wedges placed over a banana leaf. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “ My moms attempt at making Maharashtrian delicacies Happy gudi padwa.” Take a look at the picture below!

Meanwhile, this morning, Anushka Sharma also gave fans glimpses of her workout. She clicked a mirror selfie at the gym with her furry friend Leo, and wrote, “My post workout companion…Leo.” In another Instagram story, we can see her acing the headstand.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she will step into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka also had a special appearance in Qala’s much-loved song Ghode Pe Sawaar.

