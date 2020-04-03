Guess the Film: This National Award winning movie had the actor play a fake doctor

Here's Pinkvilla presenting a fun activity for all the Bollywood junkies during the quarantine. Can you guess the film reading the clues?

We know its a difficult time for all you guys! Quarantine is getting on to everyone's nerves but staying home is the best that we can do right now. Self-isolation is lonely but it is a necessary step to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. In times like these, let's be companions for each other. Here's Pinkvilla presenting to you, a fun activity for all the Bollywood buffs to sharpen their filmy knowledge during the quarantine. Read the clues and guess the film. Let's get started.

This film hit the screens on December 19, 2003, and marked the second innings of the leading actor's Bollywood career. The National Award winner had the actor play a fake doctor who lands into a medical college straight from the slums of Bombay. Despite being a goon in reality, he and his sidekick together win hearts not only of the patients but also the staff at the medical college where a young doctor falls for him. Although the goon doesn't get an MBBS degree for real, his kind heart and humour make him therapeutic.

Need another clue? Check out the picture below:

Dressed in a doctor's white coat with an orange shirt underneath, who was the character that trolled the dean of the medical college during a lecture? We're sure you're close enough to find out the answer as we Bollywood junkies can never forget this iconic scene. The actor played the titular role in the film and bagged many awards. The side-splitting comedy also fetched him a Filmfare award for Best Performance in a Comic Role. The film is very close to his heart as the actor returned to the screen with this film after being involved in a controversy that kept him away from the cinema for long. Moreover, the film also stars his father playing his on-screen dad in the comedy.

Can you guess the film and the character? Comment and let us know!

