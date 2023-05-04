Guess how much Raghav Juyal got paid for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Raghav Juyal has come a long way from where he started. The dancer-choreographer, famous for his 'slow motion lyrical dubstep' dance form is enjoying a high in his career after starring in the Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Raghav has won the hearts of millions as an entertainer and his recent appearance in the movie gave him immense love and recognition from the audience. Since the actor has worked really hard and carved a place for himself in the industry, it seems he is getting rewarded for the efforts he put into his career. Rumours are going around that Raghav was paid more than Rs. 1 crore for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Raghav got paid Rs. 1.2 crore for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Raghav kickstarted his career with the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Over the years he was seen as a dancer, choreographer, show host, and actor and finally got his big break in the industry with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to sources, Raghav got paid a whopping Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan. The source confirmed, “Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences. He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor.”

Raghav was seen playing the role of Ishq, one of the younger brothers of Salman’s character in the movie. The other brothers are played by Siddharth Nigam and Jassi Gill. Meanwhile, Raghav will also be seen in two films next, one is bankrolled under Guneet Monga’s production house and another is Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

