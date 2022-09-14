Guess Mira Rajput's favourite movie which stars actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Farhan Akhtar

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. She is quite the social media bee and likes to keep an active presence on Instagram. Every now and then, she shares glimpses from her life with the Bollywood actor and their two adorable kids Misha and Zain, while fans keep coming back for more. Meanwhile, the young mommy recently took to her Instagram and shared the glimpses of one of her favourite movies and it is none other than Luck By Chance.



Sharing a still from the movie featuring late Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Mira asked her followers to guess the movie. She wrote, “One of my favourite movies, Guess which one?” Another two movie clips featured Dimple, Farhan Akhtar and Isha Sharvani.