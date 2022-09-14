Guess Mira Rajput's favourite movie which stars actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Farhan Akhtar
Read to find out Mira Rajput's favourite movie.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. She is quite the social media bee and likes to keep an active presence on Instagram. Every now and then, she shares glimpses from her life with the Bollywood actor and their two adorable kids Misha and Zain, while fans keep coming back for more. Meanwhile, the young mommy recently took to her Instagram and shared the glimpses of one of her favourite movies and it is none other than Luck By Chance.
Sharing a still from the movie featuring late Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Mira asked her followers to guess the movie. She wrote, “One of my favourite movies, Guess which one?” Another two movie clips featured Dimple, Farhan Akhtar and Isha Sharvani.
Have a look at Mira’s Insta stories:
Luck by Chance is a 2009 film written and directed by Zoya Akhtar in her directorial debut. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it stars Konkana Sen Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Isha Sharvani, Sanjay Kapoor, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha feature in supporting roles. The film is about the journey of an actor who arrives in Mumbai to become a movie star. How he finds himself riding his fortune to becoming one, while struggling to sustain his relationships, forms the story.
Meanwhile, Mira recently celebrated her 28th birthday in style. Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and many others joined them at the party. After an eventful evening, the birthday girl shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram handle highlighting the fun she had on the occasion.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor posts hilarious BTS moments from ad shoot with his ‘partner-in-crime’ Mira Rajput; Watch