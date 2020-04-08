Guess THESE iconic Bollywood films and characters from the clues

While we're practising social distancing at our homes, Pinkvilla gets a small fun activity for all the filmy freaks out there. All you've to do is see the images, read the given clues and guess the Bollywood film and the characters.

Remember Pablo Escobar from the Netflix series Narcos and the meme where he sits on a swing all alone, stands aimlessly in the garden, stares at the dining table doing nothing? Social distancing got almost all of us sailing in the same boat. The Coronavirus outbreak has left us locked up in our houses with nowhere to go. Online Ludo, Scrabble, and board games surely do help but we can't deny our filmy minds miss watching new Bollywood films. As the country remains under lockdown till April 14, let's do something to treat the Bollywood buff within us.

While we continue to practise social distancing till the Coronavirus fades away, Pinkvilla has got all you Bollywood freaks covered with a small fun activity to test your filmy knowledge. We have eight images showing costumes of iconic Bollywood characters. All you've got to do is guess the film and the character in these 8 images. Here are a few clues for the same, so let's get you guessing:

Clue 1:

She loves talking to people and has a constant fear of missing her trains. Her life is nothing less than a Bollywood film itself as she makes an introvert fall for her while she embarks on a journey to get back to her beloved. PS- She hates if when shopkeepers lie to her about a water bottle's price!

Clue 2:

He looks like an ordinary man but has inherited superpowers from his father. He grows up under the guidance of his grandmother and leads a normal life but soon he realises that his superpowers are not meant to be wasted and the world needs him to fight injustice and malicious people. In order to keep his identity hidden, he puts on a mask on his face.

Clue 3:

She goes all the way to another kingdom to meet her beloved after he gives her his dagger, which is a symbol of marriage. The ruler's mother mistreats her and sends her to a palace meant for courtesans but she has already sworn to live with the ruler unless death parts them.

Clue 4:

Romance in Bollywood is synonymous with him. The film shows how love brings even a spoilt brat like him on track. We're sure none of you can forget the iconic train scene where the lovers reunite after the heroine's father approves of their relationship. Meanwhile, if you're unable to guess the film, we'd just ask you to go through the clue once again as we say, 'palat, palat, palat.'

Clue 5:

When the tomboy of college transforms into a beautiful lady, her former best friend (and also) crush is bound to notice her. There's no love guru here but the guy's daughter turns Cupid for her father and his long lost best friend after her mother (and her father's wife) dies owing to her illness.

Clue 6:

Her husband thinks that she's born to make laddus but she has bigger plans in life. The mother of two discovers herself in Manhattan when she starts learning to speak in English.

Clue 7:

He's a police inspector and he's got a lot of swag! When this character first appeared on the screen, it became so much of a rage that it was followed by two more installments. Rayban sunglasses, mustache, lots of action and whistle worthy one-liners are his essentials.

Clue 8:

This one's a little tricky but we hope the clue helps you. Despite us being the millennials, we wish we had this old man's humour. The witty garage owner has the best sarcasm ever and knows how to outdo his tenants. Caution - He hates it when people dial the wrong number and ask him about goldfishes.

Can you guess the films and the characters? Comment your answers below and let's find out how many can you get correct.

