Guess what? A film one wouldn’t imagine trending on Netflix is in TOP 10 due to home quarantine, Bypass Road

A film that was released back in November 2019 starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander starrer Bypass Road. While the film didn’t get rave reviews when it hit the screens, it is currently trending among Netflix’s top 10 films of the day and it looks like the Coronavirus lockdown effect.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, everyone is stuck at home and platforms like Prime Video and Netflix are offering entertainment in this period of self isolation. With life coming to a standstill, several good films from Bollywood prove to be a respite in the boredom. However, while looking at the top 10 films of the day on Netflix, we found an unexpected one trending and it is none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander starrer Bypass Road.

Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh as Vikam Kapoor, a renowned designer, the film revolves around the murder of a top model, Sarah(Shama Sikander). On the night of Sarah’s killing, the designer Vikram also ends up meeting with an accident and is left paraplegic. How the police officer Roy (Manish Chaudhary) tries to solve the case and find Sarah’s murderer is the story of Bypass Road. From suspecting Sara’s boyfriend played by Taher Shabbir to doubting Vikam’s step mom played by Gul Panag, Inspector Roy tries his best to find Sarah’s killer and the man behind Vikram’s accident. Interestingly, Bypass Road is written by Neil Nitin Mukesh and he also is playing the lead in the film. Back in November 2019 when the film released, it didn’t get much success and reviews by critics were also bad. The story tries to find the killer of Sarah and

However, it looks like the film has found a huge audience on OTT platform of Netflix and in the past few weeks of COVID 19 scare, it has been watched several times and has made it to the list of Top 10 films that are trending in India. While the critical review of the film back in November didn’t turn out good, now the tweeples have been sharing their review on social media and have actually liked Neil Nitin Mukesh’s acting and writing of the suspense thriller. While some are lauding the concept, others have suggested that the script of the thriller could have been tighter. Several critics had reviewed the film back in November and had called the cat and mouse chase between the police and the killer “dull.” Some had even referred to the script as “Convoluted.”

Check out the Twitter reactions to Bypass Road in the past few days:

I really must say @NeilNMukesh is such a multi talented person n so underrated #BypassRoad is surely an amazing thriller u made,one of the best I've seen in recent years

Whether it's writing,screenplay,direction or performance,everything is well executed

Loved it brother — Rorschach (@selfishly_urs) March 25, 2020

Saw #bypassroad in last night. A movie with suspense thriller !! Music, location, and supporting cast are brilliant. @NeilNMukesh is finest act. @adah_sharma always nailing in any frame. @GulPanag winner.

Totally loved it. Wish such good scripts were more to watch. pic.twitter.com/oR9tg8ZgPY — SORRU SINGH (@ImsorruSingh) March 21, 2020

Hats off to @NeilNMukesh for a story like #BypassRoad it keeps you engaged till the end, the background music is very impactful and each actor performed well. Such movies are what you can watch in this #SelfQuarantined time !!!! — Meenakshi (@ms_insomniac09) March 23, 2020

I have ofcourse 3 consecutive days #BypassRoad has been my latenight watch at home on @NetflixIndia

Im.vying for more Neil. You have to make a sequel with the kind of suspense you have created at the end...love you. — SONIA CHOPRA (@SONIYALOVESYOU2) March 21, 2020

Liked the movie all though it could have had a tighter script and also some more thrills. But it was a good move and I love thriller concepts. I shall make one movie with you soon. Love writing and working on thrillers #bypassroad — Mehul Darooka (@mehuldarooka) March 20, 2020

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s thriller film came on Netflix on March 15, 2020, and in just a few days, it has surprisingly found a huge audience on the OTT platform. Directed by Neil’s brother Naman Nitish Mukesh and produced by their production house Miraj Film Creations, Bypass Road also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Gul Panag, and Rajit Kapur. Whatever the case maybe, among the other films that are trending in India, one wouldn’t have ever imagined that a day like this would come that a film that was written off back in November 2019, will end up becoming a part of the top 10! Go ahead and tell us your review of Bypass Road in the comments.

