Guess what Mira Rajput surprised Ishaan Khatter with that earned her a 'legend' tag from him?

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares a great bond with Ishaan Khatter. Recently, her sweet gesture for brother-in-law Ishaan gave fans a glimpse of their relationship.

Lately, Mira Rajput, and Ishaan Khatter have been in the headlines owing to their frequent workout routines together and social media posts. Mira and Shahid's brother, Ishaan shared a great bond and often, their posts for each other give us a sneak peek into this relationship. However, a recent special gesture by Mira for Ishaan has caught everyone's attention on social media and well, many cannot stop gushing over their bond. Ishaan received a special gift from his 'bhaabhidoll' recently and flaunted it on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ishaan shared a glimpse of his new gaming console that Mira apparently gifted him as a surprise. In a boomerang video, Ishaan showcased the gaming console and its joystick on his hand as his cat Mr Smokey played around it. Sharing his excitement on getting the currently rare item, Ishaan dubbed Mira as 'legend'. The sweet gift is apparently extra special for Ishaan due to the 'out of the stock' status of the item in the country currently.

Take a look at Ishaan's post:

Mira too was quick to react to Ishaan's special post for her on social media. The star wife reposted Ishaan's story and called him, 'Saheli' in her caption. The sweet exchange between Ishaan and Mira surely left their fans in awe of their sweet bond.

Take a look at Mira's reply:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira had shared an adorable photo of hugging Ishaan on her social media handle. She called him her 'playgroup' mate as she dropped a cute picture with him. Not just this, a few days ago, Mira had also shared a glimpse into her workout session in the backyard with Ishaan and Shahid. The photos of the trio's workout session had gone viral on social media.

