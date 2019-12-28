GUESS WHO: This actress is unaware that her newly hired publicists are slowly damaging her relation with press

Can you guess the name of this actress who is basking in the success of her recently released social comedy?

Bollywood is a place where (apart from talent) it is more about who you know and how you treat them. Besides, a good relationship with the press is also important. After all, showbiz is all about popularity and limelight and media happens to be the key for the public attention. However, in this case, a young actress, who recently won the hearts with her performance in a social comedy, is, unintentionally, giving a hard time to the press. And this is all because of her newly hired publicists.

To note, this diva has been pounding the pavement for some years now until she became the apple of everyone’s eyes post her recent box office success. Soon after tasting the big success coming her way, the actress decided to change her publicist. Yes! While she was earlier represented by a small agency, who was working hard for her over the years, the diva when on to hire a bigger team, which also represents some leading stars, to grab more opportunities which she thought is well deserved for her. But looks like this big development in her team might prove hazardous for the actress and her growing career.

According to a recent buzz, the new publicists are seen messing up with the press to impress the actress. Apparently, the agency has been making unreasonable requests on behalf of the diva which include asking for questions ahead of interviews which isn’t going down well with the press. This isn’t all. The actress is now being projected as someone who is letting her success go to her head. But the matter of fact is that this young lady is unaware of these changing dynamics in her professional life which in turn is damaging her relationship with the press. In fact, she is likely to be taken aback if she got to know about the bad name is earning because of her newly hired publicists.

