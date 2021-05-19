Guess Who: Can you correctly identify these Bollywood celebs with their masks on? Take Quiz

Are you an expert of spotting celebrities despite their masks? Take the quiz below and find out!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and given us a few important accessories that we possibly may use for years or at least months to come. One such accessory is the humble mask. From medical N95 masks to stylish designer masks, in the last one year or so, we've seen it all. Today, as India grapples with the second deadly wave of Covid 19, the mask has become our strongest weapon to fight the pandemic.

Irrespective of where you are, you may be donning a mask while stepping outdoors. Just like you and I, celebrities have also highlighted the importance of masks on social media and sport one every time they step out. While a few them will oblige and take off their masks to smile for the paparazzi, many others are super strict about not removing their masks just for the sake of photos.

We have rounded up some photos of Bollywood celebs donning masks and prepared a fun quiz for you. Do you think you can ace this? Take the quiz below and find out:

