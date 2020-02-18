Guess Who: Major trouble brewing between a producer and a studio over an upcoming sports biopic

The sports biopic stars one of the biggest stars from the younger generation as the primary lead and also has another top A-list actress coming on board as a co-producer.

This producer, the only non-filmmaker partner in one of the most talked-about production houses by four partners, had completely dedicated himself to this film studio after the production house had split. He developed marquee projects for the studio and selflessly age them to the studio. Now there are strong rumors of a standoff between the producer and the corporate studio owing to financial and creative disagreements.

It's not the first film that the producer has brought in for the studio, but now, there happens to be a major issue between the studio and the producer. The producer also feels hurt for his hard work not being acknowledged. He has withdrawn himself from one of the big releases of the studio, a semi sports biopic that he had painstakingly developed for them. The sports biopic stars one of the biggest stars from the younger generation as the primary lead and also has another top A-list actress coming on board as a co-producer.

But despite putting in all the efforts to make sure the big project is in perfect place, the studio has not respected the producer's hard work and dedication. There seems to be a major trouble brewing if this confrontation develops into an industry slugfest. Watch this space for more.

(ALSO READ: Guess Who: This Gen Y star is confused about his next and wants to walk out of the already announced film)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More