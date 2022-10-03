Guess who sent gifts to Malaika Arora for celebrating festive season? It is not Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for quite some time now and it is no secret. They are never shy to make public appearances together and their social media handles are proof of the same. In the month of September, they were spotted together on numerous occasions, be it at fashion designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s wedding or in cities of Europe.

India is entering the festive season. The month of October is filled with several popular festivals like Dusshera, and Diwali to name a few. To make this festive season more special for Malaika, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor has sent special gifts for Malaika.