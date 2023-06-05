Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama, dies at 79 after hospitalization

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who essayed the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, is no more. He passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related health issues. He was 79. The actor had been unwell for some time, and was reportedly admitted to the hospital on May 31. A few days ago, reports of his health being critical surfaced, and it was reported that he was hospitalized due to heart and kidney-related problems.

Gufi Paintal, aka Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat, passes away

Gufi Paintal breathed his last on Monday, and his family issued a statement that said, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family."Gufi Paintal’s nephew Hiten Paintal told Indian Express that Gufi Paintal passed away this morning at around 9 am. “He had a heart failure. He was 79 years old,” he said.

Gufi Paintal made his acting debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, in which he played the role of Salim. The film starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others. His other acting credits include films such as Des Pardes, Dillagi, Daava, Suhaag and others. He also starred in a number of TV shows and films over the years. While he was most popularly known for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, he also worked in other TV shows such as Kanoon, Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Om Namah Shivay, Mrs. Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuein, Karn Sanghini. He was last seen in Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

Apart from being a talented actor, Gufi Paintal also directed a few Tv shows, and a movie Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

