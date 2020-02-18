Guilty Trailer: Kiara Advani's mystery film will keep you at the edge of your seat

Director Ruchi Narain, Guilty starring Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir will release on Netflix on 6th March 2020.

After entertaining the audience with Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and What The Love, is back with an exciting film Guilty. Yesterday, the filmmaker shared a poster of the film featuring Kiara Advani in a never seen avatar on his social media account. Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, "@kiaraaliaadvani...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow." The movie will also star 's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty's trailer is out and it looks exciting. Kiara is at her best and will for sure give you goosebumps. The actress had already stunned us with her amazing performance in Lust Stories. She is back with a bang in Guilty. The trailer revolves around Nanki (Kiara) and her friends and that one night which changed her and her friends' lives forever. One of her friends is been charged with rape by a girl played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor but is she telling the truth or not or is she just framing the guy? Is Nanki being honest about her and her friends?

Meanwhile, check out the amazing trailer of Guilty here:

Guilty will explore the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story will make the audience question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. Director Ruchi Narain is well-known for her screenplays for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on 6th March 2020.

