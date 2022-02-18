Gujarat High Court hears plea to nullify charges against Shah Rukh Khan levelled during Raees promotion

On Thursday, Gujarat High Court reportedly heard a plea to cancel complaints against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan levelled during film Raees promotion. The case pertained death of a man at Vadodra Railway Station during the SRK film's promotions. The relatives of the deceased person had filed several complaints against the lead actor of Raees at the lower court of Vadodara. A petition was filed in Gujarat High Court to quash complaints against SRK. The plea stated that no offence was made by the actor and the deceased died was a heart patient and passed away due to some other reasons.

According to reports in India Today, the high court has adjourned the matter to hear on February 24. Also, the court has asked the complainants that if they agree, Shah Rukh Khan will be asked to apologise. For those unaware, on January 23, 2017, Shah Rukh rode a train to promote his movie Raees. A huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar which caused chaos. Police had to sort lathi-charge to control the crowd and one person reportedly, died in the incident.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, Raees had clocked five years on January 25. The action crime drama was directed by Rahul Dholakia and was bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan is missing in action for a very long time and his last movie Zero was released in 2018.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in the film Pathan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and the shooting for the same will resume in March.

ALSO READ: 5 power dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that will make you miss King Khan more