Gujarati film Last Film Show is India's official entry to Oscars; Vivek Agnihotri congratulates team

Gujarati film ‘Last Film Show’ also called Chhello Show is India’s official entry to the Oscars. The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India today. Directed by Pan Nalin, it will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. The film features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. To note, it had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. Pan Nalin reacted to the news and shared happiness on Twitter.

Pan tweeted, “OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens!” The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also congratulated the whole team and wrote, “A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles.”