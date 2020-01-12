Gul Makai: Director HE Amjad Khan on Malala's character; 'Getting the Pashto accent was tough'

Gul Makai director HE Amjad Khan reveals the toughest thing about making Malala's character was getting the Pashto accent right.

Director HE Amjad Khan is all set for his upcoming film Gul Makai. The film is based on Malala Yousafzai and draws inspiration from the iron-willed 15-year-old who fought for the education of women amidst the warlike conditions in Pakistan when the Taliban took over the Swat Valley in 2007 and enforced the Sharia law upon the civilians of the valley. The makers dropped its trailer on the internet a couple of days ago and the film is slated for January 31, 2020 release.

The film was premiered last year at a United Nations event in London for 450 dignitaries. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the stated that even though the film was ready to be released, the Indo-Pak tension stopped him from doing so. The film welcomes tv actress Reem Shaikh on board who marks her big-screen debut playing the role of Malala in the film. Speaking about her character in the film, filmmaker Amjad Khan revealed that he conducted a 40 days workshop for the actress to get the nuances of Malala right. They worked on her clothes, dialect, language and more.

He spoke about the difficulties and challenges revealing that getting the Pashto accent right was the toughest part of the entire process. Director Amjad Khan also disclosed that Divya Dutta, who plays the role of Malala's mother Toor Pekai, is a born actress who delivered real performances without using glycerin. She also sang a song in the Pashto language.

