Gul Makai: Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's biopic is all set to release on THIS date; Deets Inside

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's biopic Gul Makai is all set to release on January 31, 2020.

Based on the life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Gul Makai stars Reem Shaikh in the lead. While the actor essays the role of Malala, the film also boasts of a strong supposing ensemble starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi in key roles. According to reports, the film follows the story of the Ziauddin Yousafzai family when the Swat Valley in Pakistan was captured by the Taliban in 2019 enforcing Sharia law on the citizens.

It was then that Malala, a Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize winner, raised her voice against the Taliban, the most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world and spoke about the oppression faced by the inhabitants of the Swat Valley at the hands of the Taliban. Directed by HE Amjad Khan, the film has finally got its release date. Gul Makai is all set to hit the cinemas on January 31th, 2020.

Revolving around an untouched subject, the film seems to be a promising one. Gul Makai brings a bunch of acclaimed characters such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divya Dutta together in a frame. With a star ensemble as such, the film takes the expectations of the audience a notch above and promises to showcase hard-hitting and impactful performances.

The film's poster too gives a glimpse of the same which depicts how Malala fought for the education of women under such extreme warlike conditions.

