Gul Makai Trailer: Reem Shaikh uses her pen to fight Taliban; Atul Kulkarni & Divya Dutta support her cause

The makers of Gul Makai unveil its trailer today. Reem Shaikh as Malala fights the Taliban with her pen while Atul Kulkarni & Divya Dutta support her cause.

The makers of Gul Makai have recently unveiled the trailer of the film based on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The film follows the story of 15-year-old Malala, who aims to fight the Taliban, the most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world, through her writings. Proving that the pen is mightier than the sword, she speaks about the oppression faced by the citizens of the Swat Valley in Pakistan at the hands of the unscrupulous terrorist group who enforced the Sharia law upon them.

The hard-hitting first look poster of Gul Makai features Reem Shaikh with a book in her hand. Fumes of fire and broken buildings are shown in the poster which depicts the violence and bombing by the Taliban. The trailer that hit the internet a while ago, gives a detailed account of the situation in Pakistan when the Swat Valley came into the clutches of the Taliban. It opens with Malala's introduction where the little girl expresses her love for knowledge and zeal for life. Tables turn when the Talibanis capture their valley and thwart their peace, bombing places, and citizens, forbidding the men from shaving and taking away the right to education from girls.

Malala gave speeches and used her pen to fight the miscreants. Despite the warlike situations, she strived to free the Swat Valley and fought for the education of women. Directed by HE Amjad Khan, Gul Makai is all set to release on January 31, 2020. Besides Reema Shaik essaying the lead role, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Pankaj Tripathi and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles.

