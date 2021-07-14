Gul Panag on dealing with bad days: Every achievement is punctuated by days when you feel you are worthless

Gul Panag has shared an inspirational post on her Instagram handle and it is winning hearts. She has also shared a picture along with the post.

As humans, we all undergo a lot of emotions in our life. Right from happiness, sadness, good to bad days, we all face it. But what is important that how we deal with it. Even our celebrities also go through such emotions. Recently, Gul Panag, better known for her role in Dor, has revealed that she even faces bad days. She has shared an inspirational post on her Instagram handle and we can’t agree more. The actress has also shared a no-filter selfie and described it as “This picture is taken on a bad day.”

In her lengthy post, she wrote, “It’s not all joy and achievement. And goal accomplishment. I also get overwhelmed. I also feel helpless and hopeless at times. I also go into a room and have a cry. Every achievement, big or small, is punctuated by days when you feel you are worthless, that you are going to fail. Or that you can’t go on. However, one needs to dig deep and find the strength to carry on. One has to motivate one self, and remind one self that ‘this too shall pass.”

She has also mentioned tools that the actress has acquired over the years and has helped her in coping with bad days. “One is to go for a run( not a workout, because that takes greater will). The second is to hit pause, and quickly list out 5 things I’m grateful for in that moment,” she adds.

Her inspirational post caught many celebrities' attention. Dia Mirza dropped the heart emoji in the comment section. Many have appreciated her for the post and said it needs guts to be so true.

