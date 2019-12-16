Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a new release date

Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy film Gulabo Sitabo gets a new release date in 2020. The film follows the story of two eponymous glove puppet characters Gulabo and Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen sharing the screen in their upcoming comedy film Gulabo Sitabo. It is indeed one of the most awaited collaborations. Amitabh Bachchan has been a Bollywood megastar, while Ayushmann Khurrana has created a niche for himself with his incredible acting and unconventional roles. Set in Lucknow, the film follows the story of two eponymous glove puppet characters Gulabo and Sitabo who depict the day to day struggles of the common man through local humour and songs.

The first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has stirred up a storm in the internet. Big B looks unrecognisable as an old man while Ayushmann sheds the glam to play a local. The Shoojit Sircar directorial was initially scheduled for February 28, 2020 release. However, the film has got its new release date as it has been pushed ahead to April 17, 2020. The filming began in the third week of June 2019 in the city of Nawabs and wrapped up by August this year.

Penned by Juhi Chatturvedi, the film promises a laughter riot with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana playing the lead. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar under the banner of Rising Sun Films Production.

Both the leading stars have put up an intriguing look. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in a kurta and pyjama with a scarf wrapped around his head and neck while he looks unrecognisable with his prosthetics. He carries a brown bag and dresses up ordinarily. While Ayushmann too goes simple as seen in a simpleton shirt and pants.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana was scared of Amitabh Bachchan before he reached the sets of Gulabo Sitabo for THIS reason

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More