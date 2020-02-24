Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana on working with Amitabh Bachchan; It's not easy, he will know your lines too

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it was not easy working with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo as Big B was always so well prepared that he knew Ayushmann's lines as well.

It is Ayushmann Khurrana's first film with Amitabh Bachchan and the actor is extremely ecstatic about sharing the screen with Big B in Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann Khurrana has been credited for acing unconventional roles on the celluloid. Be it playing a bald protagonist, dressing up as a woman or playing a homosexual character, Ayushmann raises the bar higher with his performance each time. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo too is a rare plot and fans are waiting to watch two incredible actors take over the screen together.

In an interview with PTI, Ayushmann Khurrana divulged a few details about the film opened up on sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Gulabo Sitabo is a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant where Ayushmann is the tenant and Big B is the grumpy landlord and the two are always at loggerheads with each other, Ayushmann revealed. It is a quirky family comedy. The film shows eponymous glove puppet characters, Gulabo and Sitabo depict the daily struggle of the common man.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. He said that Big B is always so very well prepared. He admitted that it is not easy to act in front of him as he knows the other actor's dialogues too. One has to be on his toes as a co-star with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana shared. The film is slated for April 17, 2020 release.

