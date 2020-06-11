Gulabo Sitabo to premiere with subtitles in 15 languages

The Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" will premiere digitally with over 15 language subtitles, including Arabic, Russian, Polish and German.

The Shoojit Sircar directorial, which was scheduled to get a theatrical release, is headed to a streaming platform as cinema halls remain shut amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The film will premiere with 15 language subtitles. It will be available in Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English upon its release on June 12.

In "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

The slice-of-life dramedy, which is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana bickering as a landlord & tenant will win you over

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×