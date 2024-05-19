Gullak 4 Trailer OUT: Mishra family is back for a laughter riot and this time with showdown of adulting vs parenting

The much-awaited trailer of Gullak season 4 was released earlier today and it's no less than a laughter ride. Created by Shreyansh Pandey under the banner of TVF, the three seasons of this web show had a blockbuster run at Sony LIV and are getting ready with their fourth season to woo the audiences.

Gullak season 4 trailer out

Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar in the lead roles, Gullak is also history in the making by being the first Indian marquee show to have a fourth season. The recently released trailer shows the kids of the family taking center stage with their budding aspirations of adulting and coming for them are the guardians of the house with their book of parenting.

Taking to their social media, Sony LIV shared the trailer and wrote alongside, "Lekar zindagi ki khanak, aa rahi hai naye kisson ki Gullak! #GullakS4 streaming from June 7th exclusively on Sony LIV. #NayeHisseNayeKisse #GullakOnSonyLIV". The love of viewers for this light-hearted family entertainer peaked with the trailer release and they took to the comment section and shared their excitement.

One user commented, “Thanks tvf for gullak and panchayat web series to make our summer cool.” Another one said, “So excited.....my 9yr kiddo is looking fwd to it.” The third added, “Just don't stop making gullack. The perfect middle class stories that we Zillenials can relate.” The fourth shared, “Iss bar kitne balti ashun baheyga @theviralfever ye bhi bata dete.”

The trailer release of Gullak 4 comes just a few days after when the trailer of TVF’s Panchayat season 3 was aired for viewers.

Reprising their roles from the last two seasons were actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in key roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat 3 is written by Chandan Kumar and will premiere on Prime Video in India on May 28.

