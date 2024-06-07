Gullak 4 Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before you re-enter the hilarious world of Mishra Pariwar

The ‘Khushiyon Ki Gullak’ arrived a little early from its schedule. Originally set to stream on June 7, the fourth season of TVF’s hit series Gullak dropped on June 6 only and is already making the internet weep tears of joy. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, scroll down to see how Twitteratis have reviewed this family drama.

Gullak Season 4 Twitter Review

Available to watch on Sony LIV, this is the first Indian marquee show to have a fourth season, and stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar playing key roles. The fourth season majorly revolves around a conflict between adulting and parenting. Here’s what netizens think of this season:-

What is the plot of Gullak season 4?

Don’t worry, there’s no spoiler ahead! Gullak as a franchise captures the essence of middle-class life with humor and heart. The show revolves around the heartwarming Mishra family, narrated through the unique perspective of a gullak (a piggy bank). In the show’s fourth season, Aman Mishra (played by Harsh Mayar), the youngest Mishra, deals with the challenges of adulthood.

Annu (played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta) who is the eldest son has matured and works as a medical representative. A series of tensions can be seen arising between the once inseparable siblings, Annu and Aman and the matriarch Shanti Mishra (played by Geetanjali Kulkarni) is trying her best to keep the family together with her storm of words.

Amidst several intriguing challenges, the Mishras balance parenting and adulthood, leading to unexpected situations, including a visit to the police station. The charm of Gullak lies in its relatable quirks and struggles putting up on display the everyday life of a middle-class family.

Pinkvilla’s review of Gullak 4 reads, “Gullak 4 manages to retain the innocence of Gullak but the new conflicts are unexciting. Also, the show meanders to the extent that the title makes no sense and has no correlation to the proceedings.”

What do you think of Gullak's season 4 and its hilarious take on life and struggles? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears to hear you.

