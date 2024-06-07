Gullak 4’s Sunita Rajwar says ‘dhang ka kaam nahi mil raha tha’ as she recalls quitting acting; reveals being typecast in maid roles

Sunita Rajwar is claiming her due - one show at a time. The actress is currently ruling the OTT space with her performances in two of the most popular shows - Gullak 4 and Panchayat 3. Her raw, honest, and out-of-the-box nuances are just making the internet fall for her brilliance every single second. But did you know that she once quit acting after being typecast?

Why did Sunita Rajwar quit acting?

“Dhang ka kaam hi nahi mil raha tha (I was not getting any proper roles)”, told the seasoned actress in an interview with Indian Express reasoning her break. Sunita plays the character of gossip queen Bittu Ki Mummy in Gullak and a lady named Kranti Devi who aspires to be Phulera’s new sarpanch in TVF’s Panchayat.

Sunita in the same conversation recalled how she once decided that she would not play maid roles anymore. She said that people built a different notion about how a certain type of character would be despite knowing she’s an actor and can play different roles. Rajwar explained, “I have gone through a lot, I didn’t want to keep doing a similar type of role again. I have been saying no to such roles for some time now, that’s also why I took a break in the first place.”

However, Sunita feels blessed that she took that break and people are now accepting her in different roles and different characters. She feels that she is also getting a chance to do something that she loves and is able to make the audience happy with her work. The 54-year-old thinks that it is quite difficult to get the audience’s love, especially when there is so much criticism and judgment.

But she adds, “I am very happy that the audience is accepting me, and even the people from the industry have changed their perception towards me and are offering me work accordingly.”

For the unversed, Sunita recently made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where her movie Santosh, co-starring Shahana Goswami was premiered. She has been in the industry for over 25 years now and even though it took her long to get the duo - the whole nation is embracing her achievements today and how!

