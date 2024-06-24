Gullak actor Jameel Khan recalls telling Sanjay Leela Bhansali about his role in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; 'Sir role mein kuch dum hai nahi'

Jameel Khan is known for playing some of the impactful characters in films like Chalte Chalte, Gangs of Wasseypur, Baby, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mission Raniganj, and Srikanth, among other Bollywood films. He has also left a strong impression on the OTT audience with his performance in shows like Gullak.

Jameel, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, has opened up about his work experience with the ace filmmaker.

Jameel Khan on expressing his unhappiness to Sanjay Leela Bhansali regarding his role in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the lead, is one of the best films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was the first film of Jameel Khan, who had been active as a theater artist before.

During an interview with Indian Express, Jameel Khan recalled working with SLB for HDDCS and sharing his unhappiness regarding his character with the director. Jameel said that he told the director, "Sir, role mein kuch dum hai nahi. It's very hard to wake up in the morning and make myself come on the sets. Bahaut mushkil se mujhe apne aap ko manana padta hai ki shoot karne jaana hai yaar (Sir, the role is not strong. It gets very hard for me to convince myself to come for a shoot every day)," he said while mentioning that it was his immaturity.

Speaking about SLB's reaction to his complaint, Jameel recalled that he said, "'I am sorry you feel like that, but what can I do? There's not much in this role.'" However, he happily shared that the director kept his feedback in mind and cast him in Ram Leela (2013). Praising the director, he said, "Sanjay is a beautiful director and a nice person."

He also said that he doesn't understand why people call him insecure and allege him shouting at and b**ting people. From his experience, Jameel mentioned that he has witnessed his love for his actors, his art, and craft, and his work. "He worships filmmaking and anyone who has talent," he said while adding that SLB must be scolding people who make silly mistakes.

Jameel Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work front

Jameel Khan is currently in the news for Gullak Season 4, which started streaming on Sony LIV on June 7. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is riding high on the success of Heeramandi, will be starting work on his next biggie, Love & War, soon.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the much-anticipated film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

