Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he is happy the film was considered for Oscars; Read Details

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently opened up about how he reacted after the movie was dropped from Oscar nominations. Read on to know more about the same.

It was a moment of great pride for everyone when it was announced that – starrer Gully Boy has made an official entry into the Oscars. This pleasant news was being shared by the cast and crew of the movie post which they were lauded by millions of fans for the amazing achievement. However, this happiness was short – lived as it was announced later that the Zoya Akhtar directorial has been dropped from the final list of Oscars.

Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher, who portrays a very crucial role in Gully Boy, reveals he was disappointed upon hearing the news. However, he mentions that he was elated as it was his debut movie which was considered for the Oscars. Siddhant further reveals that he was happy the jury saw the movie and that it got international exposure which was a big thing for him. He also expresses his happiness over receiving messages from all over the globe thereafter.

(ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to death threats for romancing Deepika Padukone; Wins hearts with his savage reply)

On the professional front, post his stint in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chatturvedi will now be seen in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. It happens to be a crime comedy drama which has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Varun V. Sharma. It happens to be a sequel of the 2005 hit movie Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The sequel stars , Rani Mukerji and debutant Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

Read More