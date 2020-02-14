Gully Boy Clocks 1 Year: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt's Safeena in Ranveer Singh starrer is relatable to all of us

As Gully Boy clocks a year today, let's look at 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt's Safeena is relatable to all of us.

starrer Gully Boy came as a breath of fresh air for the music lovers. Sensationalising the art of raps, Ranveer Singh as Murad brings the story of the talent hidden in the streets of Mumbai, out in the open. Confined within the dark lanes of Dharavi, Murad's struggle is not just with the world, but within himself. He nurtures a fascination for rap music but his pieces lack soul. Call it the largely well-woven narrative, Ranveer Singh's awe-inspiring performance, Murad and MC Sher's brotherhood or the skilled supporting cast that aced their offbeat roles, Gully Boy rightly made its way to the Oscar nominations.

While Ranveer's performance in the film undoubtedly deserves a standing ovation, it is 's Safeena who completes Ranveer Singh's Murad. As Gully Boy clocks a year today, let's look at 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt's Safeena is relatable to all of us:

Her unconventional self

Even though Alia's character is not the 'supposed ideal woman' in the film, Safeena is someone who is alive in every woman’s alter ego, given that we are ready to acknowledge our dark and possessive side trapped within the four walls of our minds. Safeena is held back by her orthodox family but she is smart, sharp and knows how to bluff! Portraying meek in front of her parents, her true self comes out open only in front of Murad and the others who try to inch closer to her love interest.

Safeena's unfading love for Murad

Bursting into a fit of rage, she can't hold back her feelings whenever another girl tries to come in the way. We totally do not glorify her insecurity and her dark character but state facts and give it to the actress for her acting. Alia successfully managed to play a possessive girlfriend in the film. Even though she crosses the line between protectiveness and insecurity, her unfading love for Murad is undeniable. Despite an ugly fight, she never gave up on him and tried to reconcile.

Her frantic reaction on hearing about Murad and Sky

While violence in love is usually cringe-worthy, the cinema halls echoed with sounds of cheer and claps when Safeena broke a beer bottle on Sky's head after getting to know about Murad and her intimate scene. Every action has an opposite reaction and as a result, Murad breaks up with her.

Her hard work and self-worth

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Safeena was madly in love with Murad, but she never gave up her dreams. Being a medical student, she was focussed and intelligent. Even during her rough patch with Murad, she insisted on going back to college and pursue her studies. Safeena even goes on to argue with his mother and plead to her father to let her study.

Her traditional de-glam look

Dressed in burkhas of grey and green undertones, Safeena did not care about looking all dolled up. She was real and she was herself. Even while she stepped out for a party scene, she put on a maroon suit that made her stand out. Her character has a sense of originality and even though most of us don't admit being like her, there lives a Safeena in each one of us which is evident from the scene where Murad comes to meet her at midnight after they decide to reconcile and Safeena looks at herself in the mirror and puts on a light lipstick to make sure she looks good before Muraad sees her.

