Gully Boy Spin Off: Here's why Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher's roaring act totally deserves a film in itself

Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy immediately became India's national crush and was hailed for his roaring debut act.

The year of 2019 saw many films ruling the box office, but few stood out. One of them was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring and in the leading roles. Inspired by the lives of rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy won millions of hearts and even the Desi rap scene on the map. The film was also India's entry to the Oscars and lauded for multiple reasons including some impressive performances. However, if there was one character that stood out and grabbed attention like never before was of MC Sher.

Played by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, MC Sher immediately became India's national crush and was hailed for his roaring debut act. Apart from his impressive rapping skills, MC Sher's character as a mentor to Ranveer Singh aka Murad was not only portrayed effectively but was an extremely well-written character.

Last week, we looked at a Kapoor & Sons spin off and this week we decided to take a look at MC Sher. A spin off on the rapper would be an ideal ode to Zoya Akhtar's film. In fact, MC Sher's character resonated with many and became so popular that, as per reports, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were even in talks of considering a spin off.

A report back in 2019 had stated, "The film (spin off) is entirely based on Siddhant’s character and traces MC Sher’s journey to becoming a hero. This will also give the makers a chance to delve deeper into hip-hop culture and you can expect many engaging rap battles," a source had revealed. And while this piece of news may be music to the ears for many, Siddhant wasn't too pleased with the idea.

Reacting to reports of a spin-off based on his character, Siddhant had told PTI, "I would rather not touch it as it is too scary. I don't want to cash in on that character, I want to move on. If I had to repeat myself I would have done 9 am to 5pm job. Zoya is interested in making Gully Boy sequel, maybe something on the Delhi chapter. There is a huge pop scene in Delhi as well so she may do a part two."

While we love the idea of shining light on the hip hop scene outside Mumbai, fans would be ecstatic to see a film solely dedicated to MC Sher.

What would MC Sher's story be today?

If you've watched Gully Boy, MC Sher's character is established as a local rapper Shrikant Bhosle hailing from the lower middle class strata of society. In just one scene, Zoya establishes his family which consists of an aunt, a drunk father and his younger cousin brother. A spin off on MC Sher could take us back into his world and throw light upon his struggles while growing up.

Just like Murad had someone to look up to and guide him in his rap journey, the spin off could revolve around how Shrikant Bhosle became MC Sher and who was his inspiration. Giving us a bird's eye view of MC Sher's world and revealing one by one the elements that made him one of the top rappers would be a real treat. MC Sher's love life, his growing up years and how he takes the world by storm with his rap battles could all make for an exciting spin-off on the beloved character.

Would you love to see a spin-off on MC Sher from Gully Boy? Let us know what you think about the same in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×