Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how his struggle in Bollywood began and his family’s reaction to it

Siddhant Chaturvedi has become an overnight star with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy and we are still in awe of his performance as MC Sher who won our hearts with his rapping skills.

Bollywood’s talent pool just got a kick of Gen-Y with several debutantes entering the movie business. However, among the young stars who have made a mark, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has to be one of the biggest breakout stars this generation has seen. From being a powerhouse of talent to a congenial millennial, Siddhant is surely on his way to becoming Bollywood’s next big thing. And while he is always a treat to watch, the Gen Z star Siddhant Chaturvedi made sure he does leave a lasting impression as he appeared on Zee Café’s upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y.

The young heartthrob has become an overnight star with starrer Gully Boy and we are still in awe of his performance as MC Sher who won our hearts with his rapping skills. Siddhant is one of the young stars who made it big in the industry without any godfather or connections. While he is super proud of his journey of leaving his dream in Bollywood so far, it has been an emotional as well as inspirational walk from him. And on Gen Y Siddhant gave us a glimpse of how the journey started and if his family was supportive for his decision.

It is no hidden fact that Siddharth hails from a non-filmy background wherein his father is a chartered accountant. And just like every millennial, he also had a challenge to stand true to his parents’ expectations who wanted him to be follow is father’s footsteps and be a CA. However, the actor had different aspirations and participated in Bombay Times Fresh Face and ended up winning the contest. While his parents were supportive, that winning the contest would serve as one big push for his entry in Bollywood. However, this never happened and Siddhant did struggle through auditions before making it big with Gully Boy.

Interestingly, Starry Nights GEN Y came with several interesting segments as well wherein he was quizzed about which contemporary he would like to date, marry or stalk. Interestingly, his answers were quite similar to a majority of millennials as he admitted that he would like to date , stalk Sara Ali Khan and finally marry Kiara Advani.

Check out the video below:

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi on Starry Nights Gen Y on 29th March 2020 and Watch Starry Nights Gen Y every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

This article is in paid partnership with Zee Café!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More