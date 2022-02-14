Gully Boy Turns 3: See Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi's unseen photos from Mumbai's streets.

Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy has turned three today and the filmmaker is feeling all things proud. On the film's third anniversary, Zoya took to social media to share a rap session between the film's lead Ranveer Singh and rapper Divine. The filmmaker, sharing the video, wrote, "Three Years Today #toalltheboysinthegully @ranveersingh @vivianakadivine #behindthescenes #gullyboy."

That's not all, her film's supporting cast such as Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to Instagram to share some precious moments. Sharing unseen photos with Ranveer Singh and the rest of the cast, Vijay wrote, "3 years of best Valentine’s Day moment. Gully Boy @zoieakhtar @excelmovies #14feb2019." In the photos, Vijay and Ranveer can be seen posing for the camera in Mumbai's streets where the film was largely shot.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi was grateful for Zoya Akhtar as he wrote, "14.02 Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine. Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come."

The Gehriayaan actor further thanked his fans as he wrote, "Aur aap sab ne jo itna pyaar dikhaya Gully se Gehraiyon mein doobayaa Haara bhaley Main har baar hun Lekin …ghar wapas aapka dil jeet ke aya. Shukriya, ye toh bas shuruwaat hai,

Aur ab dekho kaise Apna Time Aya!"

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's post on Gully Boy completing 3 years:

