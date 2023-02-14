Gully Boy turns 4: Zoya Akhtar poses with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, misses Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy was one such film that broke box office records and won many fans' hearts. The Zoya Akhtar directorial which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for the first time was also the debut film of Siddhant Chaturvedi . This film also starred Vijay Varma in a pivotal role and its heart-touching story remains with us. Today, this film has clocked 4 years and to celebrate this milestone, Zoya shared a throwback picture with the boy gang as Alia goes missing from the snap.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya Akhtar shared a picture with the Gully Boy gang. In the snap, we can see the director posing with all the boys as she stands in the middle in black attire. On one side stands Ranveer Singh wearing a red jacket over a white tee sporting a beard and light brown shades, while on the other hand, is Siddhant Chaturvedi in a brown jacket over a grey hoodie completing his look with a cap as he poses with a thumbs up. Behind Zoya stands Vijay Varma in a black tee and black cap. Indeed this makes for one of the most talented gangs. Sharing this picture, Zoya wrote, “Missing Safeena We Turned 4.”

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh is once again all set to collaborate with his Gully Boy actress Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo is returning to the director's seat after almost 7 years. The film will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work front

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Next, the actor will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. He will also star in Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan in key roles and will be directed by Ravi Udyawar.