Gully Boy wins big at Filmfare, Ananya takes home Best Debut Award; Do you agree with the results? COMMENT

The Filmfare Awards 2020 was held on 15th February 2020 at Guwahati in Assam. The award ceremony was telecasted on the Colors channel on 16th February 2020 at 9 pm. This was the first time that Filmfare Awards took place outside Mumbai. and 's Gully Boy definitely came out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category. The movie won in a total of 13 awards. Besides Gully Boy, Article 15 and Uri: The Surgical Strike also fond a place on the list.

But it looks like fans are not quite happy with the results of Filmfare Awards 2020. Netizens have started trolling the award show especially Gully Boy. They felt that Teri Mitti from Kesari deserved to win the Best Lyrics award than Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. Netizens have also started trending #BoycottFilmfare on Twitter and are questioning the results of Filmfare Awards 2020. Fans believe that 's performance in Super 30 was far better than Ranveer in Gully Boy, some even feel that 's performance in Judgementall Hai Kya was better than Alia's.

For the uninitiated, Gully Boy won an award in the category of Best Actor Male and Female, Best Director, Best Film, Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Role in Supporting Role Male and Female, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue and others. Ananya Panday grabbed the Best Debut (Female) award whereas Abhimanyu Dassani won the Best Debut (Male). The Filmfare ceremony is considered one of the most prestigious film events in India and fans and celebrities wait eagerly for the results of this award ceremony.

