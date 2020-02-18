Gully Boy's win shows paid written against the Ranveer Singh film; Filmfare Awards Wikipedia page rectifies it

A user wrote 'paid award' against Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy win and the Filmfare Awards Wikipedia page rectified it soon after.

starrer Gully Boy won 13 awards at the 65th Filmfare that took place on last Saturday. Ranveer Singh raised the black lady, being awarded as the Best Actor while bagged the Best Actress Award. Zoya Akhtar received the best director and this seems like another victory for the film. Earlier, Gully Boy rapped its way into Oscar nominations and took the nation with surprise. The film went out of the race after the 7th round but received recognition all across the globe.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starer received 19 nominations at the Filmfare awards, bagging 13 out of them. But it seems like Gully Boy's big win did not go well with many. Recently, one of the Internet users went on to write 'paid award' against the Ranveer Singh starrer on the Filmfare Awards Wikipedia page in the two columns that mentioned Gully Boy. However, the page has rectified the same and erased the 'paid award' tag written against it.

Gully Boy follows the story of Murad living in the slums of Dharavi. The film brings the talent hidden in the streets of Mumbai into light. Murad aspires to become a rapper but is unable to express his art drowning in the pressure of the society until MC Sher gives him a helping hand. Sensationalisng hip hop music in the nation, Ranveer Singh rapped his way into our hearts. Alia Bhatt as Safeena gave a glimpse of every woman's alter ego with her incredible acting while Siddhant Chaturvedi came as a promising fresh face. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy hit the screens on February 14, 2019.

