Gulmohar completes 2 years: When Manoj Bajpayee revealed his daughter ‘cried loudly’ after watching the film co-starring Sharmila Tagore for THIS reason

As Gulmohar marks two years since its release, the 2023 Disney+ Hotstar film remains a poignant exploration of family bonds strained by generational conflicts. Starring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, it won Best Hindi Film at the National Film Awards 2024, with Bajpayee earning a special jury mention for his stellar performance. Reflecting on the film’s impact, Bajpayee once shared that his daughter was moved to tears after watching it, as the character of Dadi deeply reminded her of her own ‘Nani’.

As per OTTPlay, during FICCI Frames 2023, Manoj Bajpayee recalled an emotional moment with his daughter after watching Gulmohar. While he usually avoids OTT films with her due to content suitability, he made an exception for Gulmohar and Harry Potter.

He added, "Once the film ended, my daughter went to the washroom and cried so loudly that I could feel it." When she emerged with swollen eyes, she initially refused to talk but later admitted that Sharmila Tagore’s Dadi reminded her of her late ‘Nani’, making the experience deeply personal and emotional for her.

Manoj also highlighted how Gulmohar resonated with audiences across generations, describing it as a film that connects with every family member in some way. He emphasized that a well-crafted family drama has the ability to evoke emotions and create meaningful bonds, allowing viewers of all ages to relate to different characters and their journeys.

With a stellar cast, Gulmohar stars Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, and Suraj Sharma in key roles. The film follows the Batra family, who have lived in their ancestral home, Gulmohar, for years. Kusum Batra, played by Tagore, decides to sell the house and relocate to Pondicherry, prompting the family to gather for one final celebration.

Bajpayee portrays Arun Batra, Kusum’s adopted son, navigating his place within the family. As they prepare to part ways with the home, long-buried emotions and unresolved conflicts surface, making their farewell bittersweet.

The film delves into themes of love, legacy, and the passage of time. Released on March 3, 2024, Gulmohar is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

