Gulshan Devaiah discusses dating his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta again: 5 PICS that showcase their special bond

Gulshan Devaiah has carved out an identity for himself in the Bollywood industry by starring in several projects, with some of them being Duranga, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and many more. On the personal front, the actor has often been vocal about being on friendly terms with his ex-wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta.

It was only recently that Gulshan Devaiah discussed rekindling his relationship with Tziafeta and said that the duo tends to nurture the good times spent together. While the actor’s recent statement undoubtedly oozes contentment, let’s look at the pictures that prove that, to date, the duo shares a sturdy bond. Let’s dive right into it.

5 pictures that depict the robust relationship between Gulshan Devaiah-Kallirroi Tziafeta

1. Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta’s fun day out on the former’s birthday

Devaiah celebrated his birthday recently, and later, he also shared pictures from the celebrations, which marked the presence of Kalliroi Tziafeta. The duo can be seen indulging in some fun moments and relishing their drinks. Notably, he also attached a note for his ‘best friend’ Kallirroi, which said, “Thanks for all the flowers & gifts, most lovely coming from my lovely manager @richa_15194 & the most important thanks to my fellow Gemini, best friend and cat mumma @maakalli.” Check out the photos here.

2. ‘Greek accent’ and ‘Indian accent’

The actor often drops glimpses of his fun relationship with his ex-wife. Back in October, he uploaded an endearing picture with her along with a hilarious caption that said, “With a Greek Accent at the Indian Accent.” Their photos are clear-cut proof of the mutual respect that the duo shares despite being separated.



3. Gulshan Devaiah strikes pose with Kallirroi, says ‘Buri nazar wale tera muh kaala’

Gulshan and Kallirroi can be seen donning their best stylish avatars at an event and being all smiles for the paparazzi. Gulshan, known for his witty nature, also gave the photo a quirky caption and said, “Buri nazar wale tera muh kaala (Evil eyes stay away).”

4. Gulshan and Kallirroi Tziafeta are travel buddies for life

In June this year, Gulshan shared a picture on his Instagram account while he was traveling in what seems to be a metro train. Notably, he can also be accompanied by his ex-wife in the picture, which clearly showcases their strong bond.

5. Gulshan Devaiah’s adorable birthday wish for his ‘best friend’

The Junooniyat actor dropped an endearing birthday post for Tziafeta, along with some loving photos. Calling her his ‘best friend’, he wrote, “Happy birthday!! @maakalli my best friend, mother of cats & my number one cheerleader. Have a spectacular day and a spectacular spectacular year ahead.”

In one of the pictures, the two can be seen striking a pose for the camera, and it is too adorable to be missed. Have a look here.

On a side note, Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta were married from 2012 to 2020. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor emphasized his bond with her and said the duo desires to nurture the good moments spent with each other. Adding how they are attempting to have ‘another go at it’, he noted that they would deal with things in a ‘very mature, constructive and productive’ manner.

“There is no guarantee that everything will end up good, but it does feel different and better,” he shared.

