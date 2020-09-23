  1. Home
Gulshan Devaiah gives befitting reply to question about Kangana Ranaut's best performance: Tweeting as Rangoli

Gulshan Devaiah recently said that he does not wish to engage with Kangana Ranaut. However, he recently took a sarcastic dig at the actress again.
21666 reads Mumbai
Gulshan Devaiah gives befitting reply to question about Kangana Ranaut's best performance: Tweeting as Rangoli
Gulshan Devaiah made headlines recently when he wrote a poem titled ‘MyBollyMafia’ while taking a dig at Bollywood mafia as well as Kangana Ranaut. The actor is known to be quite vocal about his opinions and also shares them on social media. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Devaiah stated that he does not wish to engage with Kangana as she says a lot of things that are insincere including the voices that are affiliated to her school of thought.

And now, the Hunterrr actor seems to have taken a sly dig at the Manikarnika actress once again. When a Twitter used asked him about Kangana Ranaut’s best performance, he replied with the following quote, “Tweeting as Rangoli.” Now, this befitting response of Devaiah has caught everyone’s attention. For the unversed, Rangoli Chandel is Kangana’s sister and manager. However, Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended back in April owing to complaints of hate speech on a few issues.

Meanwhile, check out Gulshan Devaiah’s reply to the tweet below:

Earlier, the actor also took a stand for Anurag Kashyap after the filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh. Earlier, in one of his interviews, Devaiah also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and said that it has been twisted and taken in a different direction. He also mentioned Rhea Chakraborty and said that he has no idea about the actress as he had never known her. For the unversed, the actress is currently under judicial custody post getting arrested by the NCB.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah says he doesn't want to engage with Kangana Ranaut: A lot of things she says are insincere

Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Seems as if he have taken way tha job of giving befitting replies from sasti copy (taapsee)

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

And you are tweeting as attention seeker gulshani

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Just few days ago he said that he don't want to talk anything about kangana and now he is back

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Tying ur 2 mins fame bad boy

