Gulshan Devaiah on dating his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta: ‘From friendship, it’s come back to courtship’

Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah has always been vocal about being on great terms with his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta. He has often spoken about how they have remained great friends, even though they couldn’t make their marriage work. Now, in a recent interview, Gulshan revealed dating Kallirroi, saying that from friendship, they have now come back to courtship.

Gulshan Devaiah on his current equation with his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta

Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta were married from 2012 to 2020. In a recent interview with Jist, Gulshan called his and Kallirroi’s story ‘fascinating’. He explained that he doesn’t mind talking about it as he wants people to know that while bad things happen between people, one can always mend things that are worth saving.

The host then said that Gulshan is dating his ex-wife, and asked him the story behind it. Speaking about their love story from the beginning, Gulshan said that he met and fell in love with Kallirroi Tziafeta when she was traveling in India. They got married, but after a point things became difficult.

“Just being in love was not enough. We were not willing to constantly negotiate with each other and then I was also working in a profession that is extremely volatile, and unpredictable. So you want something that is stable in your life to counterbalance that. And I was frustrated that my marriage was not giving me that stability,” said Gulshan.

The Duranga actor said that they decided to sever the ties in order to safeguard and hold on to whatever good they still had. However, he added that they realized that the love they have for each other is still there. “So we channelized it as friendship, and we could do that I'm really grateful to her also that she put in the efforts and I'm quite happy with the efforts that I put as well. So from friendship, and it’s come back to courtship,” said Gulshan.

When asked if it’s headed to marriage again, Gulshan said, "I don't know. I don't want to overthink. I just want to be here and enjoy this moment for right now.”

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in the black comedy crime-thriller series Guns and Gulaabs, and also in the film 8 A.M Metro, with Saiyami Kher.

ALSO READ: Duranga 2 Twitter Reviews: Netizens hail Amit Sadh, Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti’s performances in thriller series