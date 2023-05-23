Gulshan Devaiah opens up on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's dating rumours: 'Kuch toh hai...'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released series, Dahaad. It also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah in lead roles. Amid enjoying the positive response and praises, Gulshan recently spoke about Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia's alleged romance. During the trailer launch of Dahaad, Gulshan was seen teasing Vijay by Tamannnaah's name. The video took social media by storm.

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's dating reports

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Gulshan spoke about teasing Vijay at the trailer launch event. He revealed that Vijay took the joke 'sportingly'. Gulshan shared, "Yes, I started the Tammanh joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It’s not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma blushes at the mention of rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia; Here's how he handles teasing

Further, when Gulshan was asked if Vijay and Tamannaah's dating reports are true, he said that he has no idea. But he also added that the alleged couple has 'good chemistry'. Gulshan said, "I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi. They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something."

Vijay and Tamannaah might have remained tight-lipped but their social media PDA and date nights speak volumes about their rumoured relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will be next seen in Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs in the pipeline. His film 8 AM Metro with Saiyami Kher was released on May 19.