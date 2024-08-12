Gulshan Devaiah opens up on why Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh did not work; 'It's possible that it did not appeal to people'

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Ulajh gained a poor opening at the box office. The thriller drama failed to make an impact on the entertainment lovers. In a new interview, Gulshan reacted to the question of why Ulajh did not work and added that there are some factors in a movie that appeal to people, but in Ulajh's case, those factors might not have worked as per him.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Gulshan Devaiah said that he does not really know why his and Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh did not work. The actor shared that he asks himself why he watches a film.

Mentioning how he enjoyed the first part of Deadpool rather than Deadpool & Wolverine, Gulshan shared that something is there in every projection that really grosses.

He further added that people get excited when Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, or Rajkummar Rao's films get released and it is because they expect something from them.

"So there is something that you can expect from them, but some of their films also do not work sometimes. So rather than worrying about what people liked or did not like about Ulajh, I just say that when I myself have some certain standards that I follow why I watch, so it's possible that it did not appeal to people. Maybe they did not like the trailer, or there could be a variety of reasons. But we do our best sometimes its not good enough. It's not really the audience's fault," Devaiah added.

In Ulajh, we see Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer from a family of patriots appointed as Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Her colleagues despise her for the fact that she got a position as high as DHC so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about 3 months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin Star chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally until something happens that makes her personal life, professional and her professional life personal.

