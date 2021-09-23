Gulshan Devaiah opens up on working with Taapsee Pannu's debut production Blurr; Reveals character's traits

Gulshan Devaiah and recently came together and joined hands to work on the actress' debut production title Blurr. For the unversed, Taapsee had launched her own production company titled Outsiders Films a few months. Under the banner, the first project is a psychological thriller titled Blurr.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Gulshan Devaiah revealed what his character's traits in the psychological thriller are like. Gulshan said, "Neel (appears) as a nice and understanding man on the outside, but he is unhappy and unfulfilled inside. Coming from a reasonably affluent family, he doesn’t need to work for a living. Instead, he has taken a stand to support his wife Gayatri, who is a passionate anthropologist."

Elaborating further, he said, "They love each other, but there’s a visible tension in their relationship." When asked what it was like to work with Taapsee Pannu in her debut project as a producer, Gulshan said that it was everything he imagined. "One of my loveliest experiences has been on the sets of Blurr because it’s so much fun working with Taapsee," Gulshan revealed.

The filming for Blurr has al ready been wrapped up and we got to see a few looks from the upcoming film recently. The actress was sharing updates of the same on Instagram and dropped a few glimpses from the set. From enjoying the rains to the hills, Blurr is all set to release next year.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra enjoys a dinner date by the sea with her family on dreamy Maldives holiday