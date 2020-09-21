  1. Home
Gulshan Devaiah says he doesn't want to engage with Kangana Ranaut: A lot of things she says are insincere

Gulshan Devaiah expresses his views regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Kangana Ranaut and other related issues. Read on for further details.
Gulshan Devaiah has been quite vocal about his opinions. The actor recently shared a sarcastic poem on the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood on Twitter. It was titled ‘MyBollyMafia.’ He also backed Anurag Kashyap recently after Payal Ghosh accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct. Recently, on being asked about his views on Kangana Ranaut, Devaiah states that he does not want to engage with her. According to him, a lot of things which are said by the actress are insincere.  

He further goes on to say that if one does politics, then it cannot be expected that others won’t do the same. Devaiah also talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and states that it has been twisted and take to another direction. He then also mentions Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under judicial custody post getting arrested by the NCB. The Hunterrr actor says that he has no idea about the actress and that he has never known her before everything happened.

However, he does add that the current vilification is the projection of negativity. According to him, people are looking for soft targets, and Bollywood happens to be one of them. He further states that somebody is taking advantage of the situation as it is playing to their advantage. The actor gives his insight into the current situation and says that it happens to be an insincere fight that is disguised as a righteous fight. He further adds how the entire thing started with nepotism, murder, drugs, Maharashtra Police, and so on.

